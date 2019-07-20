Kurdistan

Kurdistan security arrest suspects in Turkish diplomat killing in Erbil

Mazloum Dagh, 26, is the KRG's announced prime suspect in its investigation into Wednesday's shooting in Erbil that resulted in the deaths of a Turkish diplomat and two civilians. (Photo: CTD)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Saturday announced the arrest of a lead suspect in the Erbil shooting three days earlier that resulted in the death of a Turkish diplomat and two locals.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when a gunman suddenly opened fire on a group of employees and diplomats from the Turkish consulate in Erbil who were dining at an upscale restaurant.

Two were killed instantly, including a high-level Turkish consular official, and another was critically injured and later died while receiving medical care at a nearby hospital.

“The main perpetrator responsible for the Erbil restaurant shooting on July 17 has now been arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Unit of Kurdistan Region, following a large-scale search operation,” the KRG said in a statement.

On Thursday evening, the Kurdistan Region’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) identified the lead suspect in their investigation into the deadly incident as a man in his twenties by the name of Mazloum Dagh, born in the Kurdish city of Diyarbakir (Amed) in Turkey.

“We commend the security forces, counter-terrorism unit, and people of Kurdistan, and ensure that operations will continue until all individuals involved in the shooting are arrested and brought to justice,” the KRG statement added.

In a follow-up statement, the CTD said they had also detained an alleged accomplice of Dagh in the shooting. They named him as Muhammad Biskisz, who also goes by three other names: Dizhwar, Mamand, and Yusif.

Editing by Karzan Sulaivany

