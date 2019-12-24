EU delegation in Iraq makes ‘strong plea’ for end to violence against protesters

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The European Union delegation in Iraq has called on Baghdad to end violence against demonstrators and to respond to reports of kidnappings of Iraqi civilians.
The European delegation in Iraq made the statement following a meeting with EU and EU member states with Iraq’s Minister of Interior Yasin al-Yasiri on Monday.
In a statement on its official Twitter account, the EU delegation said it relayed to the Iraqi official a “strong plea to end violence against protesters and to act firmly against killings, abductions, and enforced disappearances.”
EU and EU Member States met today Iraqi MoI Yasin Al-Yasiri: strong plea to end violence against protestors and to act firmly against killings, abductions and enforced disappearances of HRDs and peaceful activists. @jbbolvin pic.twitter.com/yo7TbrmMuM— EU in Iraq 🇪🇺🇮🇶 (@EUinIraq) December 23, 2019
Iraq has been engulfed in anti-government protests for nearly three months now, where over 500 people have been killed in clashes between security forces and demonstrators, and thousands of others injured.
The protests in Iraq reflect widespread dissatisfaction with the economy, availability of jobs, the dismal state of public services, and widespread government corruption.
The United Nations, as well as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW), have called for an end to the bloodshed and urged security forces to show restraint against protestors.
Demonstrators in Iraq are calling for radical change in Iraq’s political system, which they say fails to address their needs, but instead serves the interests of a small governing elite.
The developments have forced Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi to hand in his resignation. In a special session held in Baghdad on Dec. 1, the Iraqi Parliament voted to accept Abdul Mahdi’s resignation.
