EU delegation in Iraq makes ‘strong plea’ for end to violence against protesters

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The European Union delegation in Iraq has called on Baghdad to end violence against demonstrators and to respond to reports of kidnappings of Iraqi civilians.

The European delegation in Iraq made the statement following a meeting with EU and EU member states with Iraq’s Minister of Interior Yasin al-Yasiri on Monday.

In a statement on its official Twitter account, the EU delegation said it relayed to the Iraqi official a “strong plea to end violence against protesters and to act firmly against killings, abductions, and enforced disappearances.”