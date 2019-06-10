Masrour Barzani, Turkish FM discuss improving bilateral ties in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) Masrour Barzani on Monday met with Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, to discuss improving bilateral relations.

Cavusoglu, heading a Turkish delegation, landed in Erbil on Monday morning to attend the presidential inauguration ceremony of Nechirvan Barzani.

The meeting between Masrour Barzani and Cavusoglu took place ahead of the swearing-in event.

“In the meeting, both sides discussed improving relations between Erbil and Ankara as well as the latest developments taking place in the region,” according to the KRSC statement.

“They emphasized preserving joint interests, security, stability, and a peaceful coexistence between the nations of the region.”

Masrour Barzani is the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) sole candidate for the post of Prime Minister, who will form the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet once in office.

Cavusoglu placed great importance on deepening bilateral ties “in all sectors” between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey, the statement added.

Turkey and the Kurdistan Region maintain strong economic and trade relations, with both governments planning to increase the number of international border crossings to facilitate the movement of goods and services.

