Senior Kurdish leaders stress ‘coexistence,’ wish ‘prosperity’ for Christmas

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Senior Kurdish leaders spoke of the importance of “peaceful coexistence” and wished all ethnic and religious communities of the Kurdistan Region a “peaceful and prosperous” Christmas in separate statements to mark the annual occasion.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to my Christian brothers and sisters in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the whole world,” said Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) head Masoud Barzani in a statement.

“On this occasion, I stress the need to deepen the culture of coexistence and brotherhood between the components of Kurdistan,” Barzani affirmed, adding that he wished “my Christian brothers and sisters peaceful and happy celebrations and festivals.”

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani issued a similar statement on Tuesday, Christmas Eve, reiterating his wishes for continued peace for all.

“On the occasion of Christmas and the birth of Jesus Christ, I extend my warmest congratulations to our Christian sisters and brothers in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and to all those who celebrate this holiday.”

He wished Christians “a peaceful and prosperous holiday” and hoped the “festivity will bring about peace, stability, and prosperity, for everyone.”

Barzani stated that the Kurdistan Region “remains the cradle of peaceful coexistence, tolerance, and stability for all communities, as it will continue unabated towards peace, serenity, and stability in the region.”

Related Article: Kurdistan Region PM congratulates Christians on Christmas Eve

Earlier, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said in a statement that the region would push for an inclusive society where all religions and races can live and enjoy equal rights.

“Today is the perfect moment to reflect on the contributions of the Christian community in our society,” he stated, adding, “It is also a time to honour those serving in the Peshmerga and security services: they provide security and safety to those of all faiths and backgrounds, and help give certainty to the many displaced people who have fled persecution and come to our region in need of shelter.”

Christians in the autonomous Kurdistan Region began preparations for Christmas celebrations on Wednesday days or weeks ago.

Read More: VIDEO: Christians in Kurdistan Region prepare to celebrate Christmas

Meanwhile, outside of Kurdistan, Christian Iraqis have decided not to celebrate the high holiday in public this year in solidarity with anti-government protests, which have seen at least 500 people killed and thousands more injured in clashes with security forces.

Editing by John J. Catherine