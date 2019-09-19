Iraqi parl. speaker in Erbil for talks on KRG-Iraq relations

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Parliamentary Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi arrived in Erbil on Thursday to meet with senior officials in the Kurdistan Region.

Halbousi’s plane landed at the Erbil International Airport this morning, where the speaker of the Parliament of the Kurdistan Region, Rewas Fayiq, welcomed him.

The visit comes a day after Iraqi President Barham Salih visited the region. Salih held a series of meetings with the top officials of the Kurdistan Region to discuss Erbil–Baghdad relations.

A political source told Kurdistan 24 that Halbousi would be meeting with the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, and the President of the region, Nechirvan Barzani.

He will also hold talks with the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, to discuss the latest developments in Erbil and Baghdad relations.

The source added that Halbousi would then go to Duhok to participate in a number of activities set to be held in the city within the coming days.

The visits of federal government officials to Erbil come as ties between the two governments are improving and a dialogue over unresolved issues continues.

In the meeting between President Salih and Prime Minister Barzani, both sides agreed that strengthening bilateral ties is “of shared interest,” according to a statement from the Barzani’s office.

“Both sides recognized that mutual respect and improved coordination will help stabilize the country and preserve the security of its people against both internal and external threats.”

