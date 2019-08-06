Iraqi forces arrest five ISIS fighters in Mosul

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi police forces arrested five members of the so-called Islamic State in Mosul, a spokesperson for the Iraqi Interior Ministry on Tuesday.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Saad Maan said the suspects were captured based on an arrest warrant issued against them by Iraqi judiciary.

They were “working as fighters in the so-called Soldiers’ Bureau” of the Islamic State, Maan added.

The Iraqi official explained that the arrests were made in the Garaj Shimal area in western Mosul.

Iraqi forces occasionally arrest members of the terror group in the liberated areas of the country the Islamic State had previously occupied.

The group emerged in Mosul in mid-2014 and soon expanded to Salahuddin, Anbar, Diyala, and Kirkuk provinces.

Iraq declared military victory against the Islamic State in late 2017, but the group continues to launch insurgency attacks, ambushes, and kidnappings in the country. Officials from the Kurdistan Region and Iraq have repeatedly warned of a possible resurgence of the terrorist group in the country.

Editing by Karzan Sulaivany