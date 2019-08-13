Iraqi security arrest three ISIS members who transferred explosives, money to Kirkuk

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi intelligence and security forces arrested three Islamic State terrorists who confessed to committing various crimes and carrying out executions for the jihadist group, Iraq’s Defense Ministry announced on Monday.

Among them was a senior leader responsible for Islamic State-controlled mills in Hawija, western Kirkuk province, according to the statement.

“They confessed to transporting food, explosive devices, and transferring money to the families of the killed Da’esh [ISIS] fighters in Kirkuk,” the statement added.

Remnants of the jihadist group continue to carry out insurgency attacks, ambushes, and kidnappings in Iraq despite the Iraqi government declaring military victory against the Islamic State in late 2017.

Iraqi forces recently carried out a campaign against the group dubbed “Will of Victory” targeting sleeper cells in the country.

On Friday, Iraqi security forces announced the conclusion of an operation that was part of the latest effort to engage members of the extremist group after the military claimed success in clearing areas north and west of Baghdad in two previous military operations.

According to Iraq’s Joint Operations Command, the campaign targeted areas located north of Miqdadiya district in Diyala province, as well as north of Jalawla and Khanaqin, most of which are disputed territories between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Federal Government of Iraq.

