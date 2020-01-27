Foreign embassy representatives in Iraq condemn use of excessive force against protesters in joint statement

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A joint statement form 16 embassies in Baghdad, including the United States, France, and Britain, condemned the use of extreme force by Iraqi security forces against protesters after demonstrations gained momentum last week.

The ambassadors of Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States condemned the use of lethal force by Iraqi armed groups and security forces against peaceful protesters, particularly in Baghdad, Nasiriya, and Basra since Jan. 24, 2020.

“Despite assurances by the government, security forces and armed groups continue to use live fire in these locations, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries of civilians, while some protestors face intimidation and abduction,” the statement read.

The envoys urged the government to “respect freedom of assembly and the right to protest peacefully,” as it is the people's right and is protected by the Iraqi Constitution.

The statement also called on protestors to “maintain the peaceful nature of the movement,” while calling on the government to “guarantee credible investigation and accountability” for casualties, which include over 600 dead, and thousands injured since protests began in October 2019.

The statement comes as Iraqi security forces torched make-shift tents of protesters in Baghdad and other southern cities on Saturday, firing live rounds and tear gas canisters that reportedly killed at least seven demonstrators and injured dozens more.

The new attacks came as part of a campaign to disperse protesters who had shut down some essential streets after self-styled nationalist and influential cleric Muqtada al-Sadr withdrew his support from the protests following apparent warming of ties between him and rival Tehran-aligned militias.

After Sadr’s proclamation, security forces began removing concrete barriers surrounding central Baghdad's Tahrir Square – the epicenter of the protests since they began – in an apparent move to quash the demonstrations.

However, thousands of people joined the scene, compelling the security forces to retreat. Videos posted on social media showed crowds gathered in the area, singing and chanting slogans of reform.

Demonstrations continue as protesters call for an end to the public’s economic woes and a complete governmental overhaul amid shortages of public services, high rates of unemployment, and chronic institutional corruption.

