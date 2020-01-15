Security, regional developments lead talks with senior Kurdistan leaders, UK military delegation

Elsewhere on Wednesday, the British military delegation met with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani. Both sides spoke about the security situation in Iraq and recent developments in the region.

President Barzani underlined “that terror and the resurgence of ISIS is a genuine danger that poses a threat to the stability of Iraq and the region,” a statement on the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) presidency website read.

“The president also emphasized that Iraq and [the] Kurdistan Region still need the cooperation and support from the global coalition in confronting ISIS,” the statement added.

In the wake of escalating developments between the United States and Iran, the US-led Coalition against the Islamic State announced it was suspending operations against the terrorist group to focus on ensuring the security of the military bases in Iraq from which its troops operate.