Kurdish policeman in Kirkuk praised for returning extra cash in his salary

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Kurdish police officer in Kirkuk is being praised for returning 1 million Iraqi dinars (just under $850) that was mistakenly given to him along with his monthly salary even though he was in dire need of the money.

After realizing the mistake, Major General Heras Jamal Taha of the Kirkuk Oil Police Regiment returned the cash to the accounts officer, according to a statement posted on social media by officials at the General Directorate of the Energy Police.

"The head of the Directorate, Mohamed Taher, received the associate and thanked him and gave his regards and greetings."

The statement continued, "This honest man has more than one sick person in his family and desperately needs money to pay for their treatment."

In February, police in the Kurdistan Region's capital of Erbil publicly thanked a local taxi driver who handed over an unexpectedly large amount of money that had been left in his cab.

Read More: Erbil taxi driver returns over $13,000 left in cab

"Two civilians left a bag in a taxi containing $13,200 American dollars and 500,000 Iraqi dinars," read a statement

After discovering the bag and its surprising contents, the driver, named as Fryad Shita Habeeb, apparently searched for those who had left it behind but was unable to locate them. He then contacted the police and asked for their help.

Commending the driver for his honest deed, the police statement read that Habeeb "was able to return the money to the hands of its owners at Erbil Police Directorate."

The two men who lost the money were not identified, other than being described as Iraqi males of Arabic ethnicity.