KRG delegation holds ‘positive’ talks with Iraqi government; meetings to continue Monday

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Following a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation’s meeting with Iraqi government officials, a member of the Kurdish team on Sunday described the round of talks as “positive.”

KRG official Khalid Shwani, who is part of the delegation leading negotiations with Baghdad, said during a press briefing that they had taken “good steps forward” in the “positive meetings” and were close to hashing out a deal.

“We hope our current understandings lead to a final agreement tomorrow,” Shwani added, referring to further talks due to be held on Monday.

The delegation arrived in Baghdad on Sunday.

Last week, Erbil and Baghdad agreed to an initial deal on oil exports and are currently discussing the details of financial arrangements, including the KRG’s share of the national annual budget for 2020.

Umed Sabah, head of the KRG Council of Ministers Diwan and part of the negotiating team, was also present at the press conference.

Sabah affirmed that there is a “preliminary mutual understanding, and these talks require continuation,” adding that they, along with the Iraqi side, were “busy writing the [2020] budget bill together.”

This came during the delegation’s meeting with Iraq's Finance Minister, Fuad Hussein.

These developments are taking place at the backdrop of ongoing turmoil in Iraq. On Sunday, the Iraqi Parliament voted to accept Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi’s resignation in an extraordinary session, amid ongoing bloody anti-government protests.

Editing by Karzan Sulaivany