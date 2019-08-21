KRG promises to invest in agricultural sector, support market for local farmers

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Minister of Agriculture, Begard Talabani, on Wednesday promised local farmers the government would defend their products and market their products.

Talabani delivered her statement following a large workshop held in Erbil, which touched upon investing in different areas of the autonomous region’s agricultural sector.

The minister told reporters that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) was currently engaged in drafting a plan to boost the region’s agricultural sector, finding proper mechanisms to market local produce, attract investment, and protect homegrown production from imports.

Her comments came days after several videos circulating on Kurdish social media networks showed local farmers disappointingly dumping tons of their inventory — tomatoes, cucumbers, etc — because of aggressively low market prices that barely cover the cost of production.