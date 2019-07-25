High-level Iraqi delegation arrives in Kurdistan to discuss Erbil-Baghdad issues

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A high ranking delegation from the Iraqi federal government on Thursday at midnight, arrived in Erbil to discuss issues between the autonomous Kurdistan Region and Baghdad.

Received by Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Qubad Talabani, the delegates counted among them Iraq’s Finance Minister, Fuad Hussein, Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban, Iraq’s National Security Adviser, Falih Fayyadh, and Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister, Mohammed al-Hashimi, known as Abu Jihad, a source within the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) told Kurdistan 24.

The delegation is expected to meet with senior Kurdish officials and address outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, such as the federal budget, oil, and the disputed territories.

Their visit comes less than ten days after a high-ranking KRG delegation, headed by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, met with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, and Parliamentary Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi.

The federal government of Iraq and the KRG have formed a joint committee to address their deep-rooted problems within the framework of the Iraqi constitution.

Ties between Erbil and Baghdad were considerably tense and fractured following the Kurdistan Region’s historic independence referendum in September 2017. Relations began to improve, notably after the formation of the new Iraqi government in late 2018, headed by Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.

