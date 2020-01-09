Chaldean archbishop calls for world nations to help diffuse tensions in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Chaldean Archdiocese of Erbil urged in a statement on Thursday that the international community becomes active in efforts to defuse current tensions in Iraq and use “peace and civilized dialogue” to find solutions to the current crisis.

“Iraq has been suffering from proxy wars for decades, tearing our country apart,” said Archbishop Bashar Warda. Referring to the recent hostile standoff between the United States and Iran, he added, “The current tensions between the two powers must not escalate in Iraq.”

Multiple Iraqi leaders, including the nation's president and parliament speaker, have condemned Iran's missile strikes late Tuesday night that targetted airbases in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region housing US and coalition forces. Iran launched the attack in retaliation for the US killing of top Iranian general Qasim Soleimani last week.

According to the Iraqi and American militaries, neither attack caused any casualties.

The Archbishop said that Iraq has traveled a “challenging road” to gain international support in order to regain much of what was lost as a result of the 2014 rise of the Islamic State, saying, “Since the defeat of ISIS in May 2017 by coalition forces, our archdiocese has been working with other church leaders, Christian agencies, humanitarian agencies, governments, and NGOs to help rebuild our fractured communities in Mosul and Nineveh Plain.”

“The current tensions are threatening the serious fragility of the communities, which are tired of war and the tragic consequences of it,” Warda continued, adding that such communities have “continually suffered far too much and can no longer face an unknown future.”

Concluding his statement, he called for nations of the world “to use their influence to defuse the tensions,” emphasizing the importance that “peace and civilized dialogue resulting in a just and peaceful outcome will be the path followed.”

Editing by John J. Catherine