UK Foreign Secretary congratulates Masrour Barzani; ‘proud’ of historic UK-Kurdistan ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A top United Kingdom official on Thursday congratulated Masrour Barzani on his election as the new Prime Minister-designate of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Jeremy Hunt, the UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, sent a congratulatory message to Barzani, noting that his government is “proud” of Britain’s ties with the Kurdistan Region.

“The UK is proud to have had a historic relationship with the Kurdistan Region and to have stood by the Iraqi and Kurdish people in the fight against Da’esh,” Hunt said, using the Arabic acronym for the self-proclaimed Islamic State.

“We are committed to working with you and your government to build peace and prosperity, promote economic reform and effective governance, and support good relations between Erbil and Baghdad,” the UK official added.

“I wish you much success in your new role.”