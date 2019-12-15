Peshmerga launch military campaign against ISIS cells in Garmiyan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Peshmerga forces on Sunday launched a military campaign against Islamic State remnants in the Garmiyan region’s Kifri district, according to security sources.

The offensive comes as a result of increased activity and attacks by the so-called Islamic State on both Peshmerga forces and Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) in the disputed areas separating both sets of troops.

On Dec. 7, the Peshmerga leadership deployed additional military reinforcements to the southern Garmiyan area after six Kurdish security force (Asayish) members and Peshmerga fighters were killed in two separate attacks in the Kulajo region, located in the Garmiyan administrative district, which Peshmerga protect.

A source in the area told Kurdistan 24 that the military operation targeted the surrounding areas and villages of the Kulajo region “to prevent the terrorist group from conducting possible insurgent attacks in the future.”

Senior Kurdish officials affirmed that a lack of security coordination between the Peshmerga and Iraqi forces had emboldened the Islamic State to roam more-or-less freely in these areas and launch attacks with increasing impunity.

Kulajo is located between the areas under the control of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and those under ISF protection.