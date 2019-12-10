Passport directorate officially opens in Kurdistan Region’s Zakho

The passport office will reduce the difficulty and inconvenience civilians in Zakho experience by having to drive up to 50 kilometers to visit the office in Duhok.

Nechirvan Ahmad, a Passport Officer at the new office, previously told Kurdistan 24 that residents in Zakho could renew their passports or other documents as well as register for new documents at the new office.

“However, for lost or damaged passports, people will have to visit the main office in Duhok.”

The city of Zakho has a population of approximately 212,000 people. Zakho is located near the Kurdistan Region – Turkey border.

The opening of local directorates spares residents the trouble of traveling, including the cost of travel and avoiding possible traffic accidents as they drive long distances.

In November, the interior ministries of the Kurdistan Region and the Federal Government of Iraq inaugurated a new passport directorate in Erbil province’s Soran district.

Efforts to open such offices across the Kurdistan Region are per a directive from Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to provide the necessary service for citizens.