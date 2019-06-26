First World Press Photo Exhibition comes to Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – For the first time ever, the World Press Photo Exhibition will be held in the Kurdistan Region, opening on June 30 at Erbil’s famous citadel.

The Dutch consulate in Erbil and Metrography in coordination with the Commission for Erbil Citadel Revitalization (HCECR) organized the display.

The official opening will take place on June 30 at 6 p.m. local time at Erbil’s citadel. The exhibition will continue until July 20.

The “Special Exhibition: Best of Three Years” will present a selection from the World Press Photo contests of 2017, 2018, and 2019.