Turkey returns another French national with ISIS ties, interior ministry says

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkey sent home another French national was suspected ties to the so-called Islamic State, the country’s Interior Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

According to Turkey’s Interior Ministry, the Turkish government “extradited a foreign terrorist fighter of France to his home country.”

There were no further details available about the repatriation or the identity of the individual.

Turkey had deported 11 French nationals accused of membership to the Islamic State earlier this month.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner had previously confirmed that France would repatriate from Turkey 11 nationals who are suspected Islamic State fighters.

Turkey began to repatriate foreign fighters, especially those with membership to the terror group, in its detention in early November, starting with a US national.

The identity of most of the suspects has not been revealed.

In November, Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu warned that Ankara would return foreign Islamic State detainees to their native countries, even if their citizenship had been revoked.

According to Soylu, Turkey currently has around 1,200 foreign Islamic State members in its prisons, including relatives of the suspects.

“We are not a hotel” for any country’s Islamic State members, he said at the time.

Many nations in the European Union or abroad fear that due to a lack of evidence of criminal wrongdoing, Islamic State supporters could be quickly released once they appear in court after returning home.