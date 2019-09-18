Iraq’s president talks Erbil-Baghdad ties with top Kurdistan Region officials

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi President Barham Salih met on Wednesday with senior members of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), including Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, to discuss key issues between the KRG and the Federal Government of Iraq.

Salih and Iraqi Finance Minister Fuad Hussein arrived in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil on Tuesday where they were received by KRG President Nechirvan Barzani before they sat for a meeting.

On Wednesday, Salih and his accompanying delegation met with Prime Minister Barzani to address the outstanding disputes between Erbil and Baghdad.

During the meeting, both sides “acknowledged that improved relations between Erbil and Baghdad have facilitated constructive dialogue and a path to a stable relationship that recognizes the rights of the Kurdistan Region under the [Iraqi] Constitution,” a statement from the prime minister’s press office read.

Salih and Prime Minister Barzani “recognized that mutual respect and improved coordination will help stabilize the country and preserve the security of its people against both internal and external threats,” it added, noting that stronger Erbil-Baghdad ties are “of shared interest.”