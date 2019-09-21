ISIS claims deadly minibus attack in Iraq’s Karbala

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The so-called Islamic State on Saturday claimed responsibility for a deadly bombing that killed a dozen people in Iraq’s Karbala a day earlier.

The terror group made the claim on its news agency, Amaq.

On Friday evening, a bombing targeted a minibus in the central Iraqi city of Karbala, killing 12 and injuring five others, local media reported.

The explosion, reportedly caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) placed inside the bus, occurred at a military checkpoint at the city’s entrance.

According to initial reports, witnesses said an individual was seen boarding the bus, leaving behind a suspicious package before exiting one kilometer before the device went off.

Security presence in the area was increased on roads entering Karbala.

Following the incident, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani released a statement condemning the attack and extending condolences to the families of the victims.

“We strongly condemn the terrorist attack,” the Kurdish prime minister said. “We extend our condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those who suffered injuries.”

The bombing was one of the largest attacks the Islamic State has claimed since its military defeat in Iraq in 2017.

Despite the former Iraqi government declaring a “final victory” against the terror group over two years ago, the Islamic State continues to pose a threat through its sleeper cells which still launch sporadic attacks in previously liberated areas and region’s it never controlled.