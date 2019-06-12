Kurdistan President issues decree asking Masrour Barzani to form new KRG cabinet

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The President of the autonomous Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday issued a formal letter asking Prime Minister-designate Masrour Barzani to form the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet.

Masrour Barzani will have 30 days to form a new government.

“I’m humbled by the support and confidence of President @masoud_barzani and KDP to serve as the next Prime Minister. To the Kurdistan Parliament, and every faction in the assembly, and to the President of the Kurdistan Region, I thank you for the trust you have bestowed,” Barzani wrote on his official Twitter account.

“Mindful of the enormity of the task, and of the legitimate needs and hopes of the Kurdistani peoples, I plan to present my cabinet within the next thirty days and call upon the political parties to recognise their solemn and national responsibility to help complete this process,” he said in another tweet.