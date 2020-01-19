VIDEO: Kurdish father to donate his ears to disabled daughter

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A father in the Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani governorate plans to surgically donate his ears to his 9-year-old daughter with special needs.

Lea, 9, was born with a chromosome deficiency and has lived a challenging life since. Her father Reben Mohammed says he has a “sacred duty” as a father to help her live a normal life without any obstacles.

“I brought Lea into this world, and I believe that my decision is a sacred duty as a father,” he told Kurdistan 24.

Mohammed said he would donate his ears, so his daughter can fit in with other children her age despite her disability.

Mohammed relayed a message to all parents who have children with special needs. “Always support your children no matter what their case may be, so they can have a bright future and do not rely on anyone else.”