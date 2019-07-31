KRG to establish Public Service Council as part of government sector reforms

Government reform is one of the main goals outlined in the new KRG cabinet’s mandate, with the intended purpose of creating “a stronger, more diversified economy that delivers prosperity for everyone.”

The cabinet discussed the public sector labor reform bill, which includes pensions, salaries, and privileges of government employees in the Kurdistan Region, and the need for it to be studied in detail before being presented to the Kurdistan Parliament for approval.

The ministers also highlighted ongoing talks between Erbil and Baghdad and the three main issues which need to be addressed: oil and gas, budget and financial problems, and the status of disputed territories.

The formation of sub-committees and technical committees to discuss the above files and sustain dialogue between the KRG and the federal government of Iraq is reportedly being considered.

At the same time, the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism, Health, Interior, and environmental authorities were instructed to coordinate on addressing safety concerns and sharing best practices for the preservation and development of tourist areas in the autonomous Kurdistan Region.

Each year, the number of tourists visiting the region rises, with the KRG aiming to benefit from the tourism sector as another, more reliable source of public revenue.

Over the past years, and in recent months in particular, several locals and visiting Iraqis have drowned in bodies of water at multiple tourist destinations across the Kurdistan Region, despite the presence of warning signs nearby and instructions from local authorities to avoid swimming in certain areas.

Editing by Nadia Riva