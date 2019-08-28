Kurdistan Parliament should prioritize reform, build modern constitution: Masoud Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Wednesday discussed the latest political developments in the autonomous Kurdish region and Iraq with a delegation from the Kurdistan Region Parliament’s presidency.

The parliament delegation consisted of speaker Rewaz Fayeq Hussein, first deputy speaker Hemin Hawrami, and the second deputy speaker Muna Kahveci.

In the meeting, Barzani reaffirmed his complete support to the Kurdistan Parliament’s presidency in carrying out its duties to act as the official spectator of the government policies and functions, a statement on the KDP leader’s website read.

Both sides highlighted the importance of the parliament’s work to strengthen the bases of coexistence among the different religions and ethnicities, as well as national solidarity in the Kurdistan Region.

Barzani also emphasized the “prioritizing of reform and preparations to compose a modern constitution for the Kurdistan Region.”

Both sides underlined the principle of cooperation and coordination among the different authorities to serve the people of Kurdistan better.

The meeting concluded with Barzani stressing that the parliament functions “to serve the people of the Kurdistan Region rather than political entities.”

The Kurdistan Region has a unicameral legislature with 111 seats, five each reserved for Turkmen and Christian parties and one for an Armenian party.

In the September 2018 regional elections, the KDP won 45 seats to take first place, while the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) came in second with 21.

Editing by Karzan Sulaivany