Kurdish Friendship Group to be established in European Parliament

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Around a dozen MEPs from a variety of political groups met at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday to agree on the establishment of a Kurdish Friendship Group.

The group’s goal is to provide a forum of support and discussion for issues of concern relating to the Kurdish people across all four parts of the Greater Kurdistan.

The group is expected to be formally constituted at a future meeting in Brussels in October.

The MEPs voiced concerns about the situation in Turkey regarding the Turkish government’s nonadherence to fundamental rights and democratic principles.

The European office of Plaid Cymru, a party representing Wales, wrote on Twitter that the announcement comes one day ahead of a hearing at the European Court of Human Rights for Selahattin Demirtas, the jailed former co-chair of Turkey’s opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).

“We call for the immediate release of Demirtas, and stand in solidarity with the Kurdish community,” the tweet read.