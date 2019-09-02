Who lets a 4-year-old die of a broken heart?

A 4-year-old recently died of a broken heart and became an icon in the Kurdistan Region. But his death is a matter of neglect and inadequate health care, not of martyrdom.

He only lived to be four. Bryar, the son of a Kurdish security officer who died last month in an Islamic State attack near his hometown of Kifri, died himself last week. The cause was a broken heart, or so his family says, because he was deeply attached to his father.

It is a story that has touched the people of Kurdistan: they are drawn to the idea of a child who refuses to live after his beloved father dies so that he can be reunited with him in heaven. He is honored, the way martyrs and all those who die fighting injustice are honored. For families, it is an honor when a member dies fighting for his country, and honor still plays a major role in everyday life in Kurdistan, where portraits of those who fell fighting the Islamic State can be seen at checkpoints and along highways.

That must be why no one in the Kurdistan Region seems able to ask the question: how is it possible in this age of good health care and health knowledge for a relatively healthy 4-year-old to simply die?

The child was best friends with his father. He talked to him daily through video chat when he was away for work and was deeply depressed when he died. According to the child’s uncle Jalal, the problems started when they took him to see his father’s grave. “We told him his father was buried there, but that his soul had gone back up into the sky. He became very frail after that, and his appetite diminished. He just kept saying, ‘Leave me alone. Let me die too.’”

Is a 4-year-old even capable of making a connection between not eating and dying to rejoin someone in heaven? How did that thought enter his head? And why did nobody try to get it out again?

The reasons why must lie, at least partly, in Kurdish mourning traditions. In many places in Kurdistan, after a funeral, a tent is built outside the family home. The family spends long hours in it, the Imam reads from the Quran and talks about the deceased while paid mourners wail loud lamentations, and family and friends – but also near-strangers – come by to share their condolences. Mourning is never private. The family is too busy looking after and feeding the visitors to try and cope with their loss.

Children sit and watch the adults talk and cry. And it is even worse in the area where Bryar lived near the Iranian border, according to my Kurdish colleague Sazan Mandalawi, who is from there. “Funerals are heartbreaking, destructive, physically and mentally torturous. Women do ‘hoorah,’ which tears your heart apart and kills you alive. Full of negative energy.” And: “Now imagine a child sitting through these services after losing one of their parents. It’s a traumatic experience.”