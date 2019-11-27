Nobel Prize-winning playwright late Harold Pinter made Londoners cry for Kurds again

The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) received an email from the Royal Court Theatre in Chelsea-London in early November asking if the foundation wished to partner with the Royal Court Theatre for a one-night event to raise money for Syrian Kurdish refugees by holding a play-reading for Mountain Language, a short play by the late Harold Pinter.

When the email was forwarded to me, I immediately replied and expressed our willingness to be part of the event. I did some quick research about the play and realized it was a magnificent opportunity to learn more about both the Royal Court Theatre and Pinter’s strong bond with the Kurds, as well as the director of the show, Douglas Hodge, and the well-known British actors in the play.

Who is Harold Pinter and what is Mountain Language?

Harold Pinter (1930-2008, CH CBE) was a British playwright, screenwriter, director, and actor. A Nobel Prize winner, Pinter was one of the most influential modern British dramatists with a writing career that spanned over 50 years. His best-known plays include The Birthday Party (1957), The Homecoming (1964), and Betrayal (1978), each of which he adapted for the screen. His screenplay adaptations include The Servant (1963), The Go-Between (1971), The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981), The Trial (1993), and Sleuth (2007). He also directed or acted in radio, stage, television, and film productions of his and others’ works.

Pinter’s work has been described as dramatizing the interplay and conflict of the opposing poles of involvement and disengagement. Mountain Language (1988) is about the Turkish suppression of the Kurdish language. Pinter’s longer political satire Party Time (1991) premiered at the Almeida Theatre in London, in a double-bill with Mountain Language. Pinter adapted it as a screenplay for television in 1992, directing that production, first broadcast in the United Kingdom on Channel 4 on Nov. 17, 1992.

Ever since then, Mountain Language has re-emerged many times, played by well-known actors in the UK and around the world. The latest reading of the play was directed at the Royal Court Theatre in Chelsea-London by Douglas Hodge, a well-known British actor, director, and musician who trained for the stage at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Hodge, who says he has a passion for humanity, contemplated the continued suffering of the Kurds, especially following Turkey’s latest offensive in northern Syria. Knowing that the play was inspired by the Kurdish people, Hodge decided the best way to show solidarity with Kurds was to hear the play on stage, to remind British audiences about the Kurds, and raise funds for the BCF’s humanitarian initiative for Syrian refugees.