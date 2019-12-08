Professional Kurdish MMA fighter improves record with win in Sweden

Altas’ first professional MMA fight was in May 2018 at Superior Challenge 17, where he defeated opponent Juan Jashari Frantzen (0-1-0) via a second-round knockout.

Since his pro debut, the Kurdish athlete has fought on the main card of one event in Sweden, Fight Club Rush 3, at the Bombardier Arena in Västerås in August 2018, where he beat Jake Bond via a first-round knockout.

Altas told Kurdistan 24 on Sunday that he already has plans for his next fight but did not reveal any details. On the possibility of fighting in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), he said it is certainly one of his goals. “You will see me there in the short future.”

Before making his professional MMA debut, Altas won gold at the 2017 International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) Championship, as well as titles at the IMMAF Africa Open and European Open in 2016.

Altas moved to Sweden in 2008 with his family, where he was reunited with his father. He began training in 2013 as a hobby but quickly fell in love with the sport and has been involved ever since.