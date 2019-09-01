8-year-old Kurdish judo star dedicates gold medals to ‘Kurdish nation’

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An 8-year-old Kurdish judo champion has dedicated his numerous gold medal wins to the people of Kurdistan.

Celal Eladin is from Kazakhstan. He now lives in Germany. The 8-year-old’s father was a former judo champion.

Eladin recently won a gold medal at the 2019 Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival.

“I was a champion in Abu Dhabi. I was a champion in Kazakhstan. I’m a world champion. I’m a Kurd. I dedicate these medals to my nation,” he told Kurdistan 24.