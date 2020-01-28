Amuda women’s football club crowned Syrian Women League Champions

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Syrian Kurdish Amuda women’s football club were crowned the inaugural Syrian Women Championship winners on Monday after beating their opponents Jaramana 3-0.

Seven clubs from six governorates participated in the 2019/20 season.

The teams included Amuda, Hama Police, Suwayda Workers, Al Arabi, Homs, Jaramana, and Damascus.

The campaign was the first professional women’s championship held by the Syrian Football Association in an 11 vs 11 format.

Previous women’s league campaigns have been held in a seven-a-side format.