PHOTOS: Kurdistan President attends Kuwait – Saudi Arabia football match in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The President of the autonomous Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Sunday night attended the 2019 West Asian Football Federation (WAFF) Championship match between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, where the latter winning the title.

The match took place in Erbil at 10:30 pm local time at the Faranso Hariri Stadium, with foreign envoys of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait as well as Kurdish and Iraqi sport officials attending the match.

The match ended with two goals for Kuwait and one for Saudi Arabia.

The tournament is being held in the autonomous Kurdistan Region's capital and also southward, in the Iraqi city of Karbala.

It is the first major international championship game held in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region since the Gulf War in 1991.

Group A of the tournament, which includes the teams from Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Palestine, and Lebanon, are playing their matches at Karbala International Stadium. Group B, playing in Erbil, is made up of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.

On Wednesday, Bahrain will play against Saudi Arabia at 07:30 pm and Kuwait takes on Jordan at 10:30 pm in Erbil.

Editing by Nadia Riva