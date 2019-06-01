Kurdish club Dalkurd extend unbeaten run in Swedish league to 3 games

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdish-affiliated football club Dalkurd FF stretched their unbeaten run in Sweden’s second-tier Superettan league to three games after a 0-0 draw against opponents Norrby on Saturday.

The Kurdish club was the more dominant team inside the first 45 minutes and managed to keep Norrby’s shot count at zero, but could not find the opening goal.

Dalkurd began the second half positively and continued to have the upper hand in the game, enjoying most of the possession. Still, they could not find the decisive finish and had to settle for a goalless draw.

Dalkurd’s (4-2-5) next league match is at home to Halmstads BK (3-1-6) on June 9 at 6:30 p.m. Erbil time.

Based in the Swedish city of Borlänge, Dalkurd was founded on Sept. 26, 2004, by nine Kurdish immigrants as a social project. The club has since built academies in both Sweden and the Kurdistan Region.

The team’s colors are symbolic of Kurdistan, with the Kurdish flag included in the crest on their shirts.

Dalkurd had bull-dozed its way up the ranks of Swedish football since its 2005 introduction in Tier Seven, winning five promotions in its first five seasons.

However, after a string of poor results in Sweden’s top division, Dalkurd were relegated on the last day of the 2018 season, finishing in 15th place with 24 points (6-6-18).