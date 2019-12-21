Liverpool round year off with 2019 FIFA Club World Cup trophy

The win will boost the English side who are also searching for their first-ever Premier League title in the modern era. Liverpool is 10 points clear in first place.

The 2019 FIFA Club World Cup Final was the 16th edition of the tournament since its inception in 2000. It was not held between 2001 and 2004. After the competition resumed in 2005, the tournament was held at the end of every year. Spanish giants Real Madrid are the most successful team, having won the trophy four times.

The FIFA-organized international tournament puts together the winners of the six continental confederations, including the host nation’s league champions.

Qatar hosted the 2019 final between Dec. 11 to 21 at two venues in Doha.

Liverpool qualified for the competition after winning the 2019 UEFA Champions League, while Flamengo won the 2019 Copa Libertadores.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Mexican side Monterrey beat Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw to win bronze.