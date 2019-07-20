Early goal seals crucial win for Kurdish football club Dalkurd in Swedish league

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdish-affiliated football club Dalkurd FF sealed a crucial 1-0 victory on Saturday in Sweden’s Superettan against league-leaders Varbergs Bois.

The Kurdish club was ahead inside the first five minutes of the match after the referee awarded Dalkurd a penalty which striker Kerfala Cissoko converted confidently.

Dalkurd controlled most of the first half and defended well to keep Varbergs off the score sheet.

Another impressive defensive display in the second half ensured the Kurdish-affiliated club took all three points.

The loss was only Varbergs (11-3-2) second of the season. They remain top of the table while Dalkurd climbs to fourth.

Dalkurd’s (8-2-6) next game is against Västerås (4-7-4) on July 28 at 4 p.m. Erbil time.

Based in the Swedish city of Borlänge, Dalkurd was founded on Sept. 26, 2004, by nine Kurdish immigrants as a social project. The club has since built academies in both Sweden and the Kurdistan Region.

The team’s colors are symbolic of Kurdistan, with the Kurdish flag included in the crest on their shirts.

Dalkurd had bull-dozed its way up the ranks of Swedish football since its 2005 introduction in Tier Seven, winning five promotions in its first five seasons.

However, after a string of poor results in Sweden’s top division, Dalkurd were relegated on the last day of the 2018 season, finishing in 15th place with 24 points (6-6-18).