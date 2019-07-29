Kurdistan youth team soar to 5-0 victory in Norway Cup

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s youth team put in another dominant performance as they overcame their opponents Hasle-Løren IL 5-0 on Monday in matchday two of the 2019 Norway Cup.

Much like their first group game, Kurdistan was dominant throughout the match and took the lead inside the first 10 minutes when Mohammed Hawar scored.

Dana Mustafa added a second goal from the penalty spot on 17 minutes to give Kurdistan a 2-0 half-time lead.

It was more of the same in the second half as Kurdistan continued to boss proceedings before they eventually tripled their lead when Mahdi Salih hit a thunderous shot into the back of the net in the 34th minute to make it 3-0.

Hamid Haji scored four minutes later to make it 4-0 before a Hasle-Løren IL player turned the ball into his own net in the 55th minute to seal the 5-0 victory for Kurdistan.

The Kurdistan youth team are in Group 1 of the Boys 18 to 19-year-old 11-a-side-league. They are one of 63 teams from four different countries in the division, which are separated into 16 groups. Group matches are played with two 30-minute halves instead of the traditional 90-minute games with two halves of 45.

Kurdistan’s last group match is against Bærum SK 2 on Tuesday at 2:55 p.m. Erbil time.

Upon their arrival, Kurdistan’s coach Sanan Jalal said his team had traveled a long distance to get to Norway, and their goal is to leave as champions.

“We know the quality of the teams we are facing, but we are determined to get all three points from our matches and advance in the Norway Cup,” Jalal told Kurdistan 24.

“We call on all of our fans here in Oslo and all across the world and Europe to support us because only with their support will we be able to attain victory.”

The Norway Cup is considered the world’s largest football tournament for youth under the age of 19. In recent years, over 2,000 teams from different parts of the world have participated in the competition.

(Additional reporting by Shuker Mohammed)