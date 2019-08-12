WATCH: Norwegian football club celebrate win with Kurdish music, dance

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A professional football club in Norway celebrated a recent victory with Kurdish song and dance.
Odds Ballklubb, a Norwegian club from Skien, Norway, posted a video to its official Twitter page following a dramatic 2-1 comeback win against Lillestrøm on Aug. 3.
After trailing to a 52nd-minute goal by Lillestrøm’s Kristoffer Ødemarksbakken, Odd fought back through Elba Rashani who scored in the 65th minute to equalize before Torgeir Børven snatched a late winner in the 81st.
In the video, the footballers are seen waving their shirts in the changeroom following the win, and dancing to the popular Kurdish song “Warra Warra.”
Players of the Norwegian football club @oddsbk celebrate a recent victory with Kurdish song and dance. #TwitterKurds #Oddsbkpic.twitter.com/qXJ0nocldg— Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) August 12, 2019
Odds (10-3-4) are currently third in Norway’s top division, the Eliteserien league.
The club was founded in 1894 and is the oldest football team in Norway.
According to unofficial statistics, there are nearly 6,000 Kurds who live in the Scandinavian country.
