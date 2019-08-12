WATCH: Norwegian football club celebrate win with Kurdish music, dance

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A professional football club in Norway celebrated a recent victory with Kurdish song and dance.

Odds Ballklubb, a Norwegian club from Skien, Norway, posted a video to its official Twitter page following a dramatic 2-1 comeback win against Lillestrøm on Aug. 3.

After trailing to a 52nd-minute goal by Lillestrøm’s Kristoffer Ødemarksbakken, Odd fought back through Elba Rashani who scored in the 65th minute to equalize before Torgeir Børven snatched a late winner in the 81st.

In the video, the footballers are seen waving their shirts in the changeroom following the win, and dancing to the popular Kurdish song “Warra Warra.”