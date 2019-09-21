Dalkurd bounce back with 2-1 win in Swedish football league

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdish football club Dalkurd FF beat opponents Östers IF 2-1 on Saturday in Sweden’s Superettan league to get their campaign back on track.

Dalkurd was the dominant side in the first half and eventually opened the scoring through Ahmed Awad on 35 minutes.

After producing zero shots in the first half, Östers began to push forward in the second half but still failed to find an equalizer.

Dalkurd doubled their lead in the 81st minute through striker Kerfala Cissoko, before their opponents finally got on the score sheet late in the match.

Anton Andreasson scored for Östers in the 89th minute, but it was only a consolation as Dalkurd won 2-1.

Dalkurd’s (11-3-10) next league game is against Syrianska (5-7-12) on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. Erbil time.

Related Article: Kurdish club Dalkurd fall to 3-1 loss as Swedish league resumes

Based in the Swedish city of Borlänge, Dalkurd was founded on Sept. 26, 2004, by nine Kurdish immigrants as a social project. The club has since built academies in both Sweden and the Kurdistan Region.

The team’s colors are symbolic of Kurdistan, with the Kurdish flag included in the crest on their shirts.

Dalkurd had bull-dozed its way up the ranks of Swedish football since its 2005 introduction in Tier Seven, winning five promotions in its first five seasons.

After a string of poor results in Sweden’s top division, Dalkurd were relegated on the last day of the 2018 season, finishing in 15th place with 24 points (6-6-18).