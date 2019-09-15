Kurdish club Dalkurd fall to 3-1 loss as Swedish league resumes

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdish football club Dalkurd FF lost 3-1 to opponents IK Brage in Sweden’s Superettan league on Sunday.

IK Brage took the lead in the 20th minute with a strike from Kristian Andersen.

Dalkurd was resilient and continued to push forward, enjoying most of the possession in the opponent’s half. They eventually leveled the score when Joseph Ceesay converted from the penalty spot in the 44th minute.

Shortly after the start of the second half, in the 54th minute, the referee awarded IK Brage a penalty which Anton Gustav Lundin scored to put his team back in the lead.

Lundin doubled his team’s lead moments later in the 69th minute, which was enough to give IK Brage the 3-1 victory.

Dalkurd’s (10-3-10) next league game is against bottom club Östers IF (2-11-10) on Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. Erbil time.

Based in the Swedish city of Borlänge, Dalkurd was founded on Sept. 26, 2004, by nine Kurdish immigrants as a social project. The club has since built academies in both Sweden and the Kurdistan Region.

The team’s colors are symbolic of Kurdistan, with the Kurdish flag included in the crest on their shirts.

Dalkurd had bull-dozed its way up the ranks of Swedish football since its 2005 introduction in Tier Seven, winning five promotions in its first five seasons.

After a string of poor results in Sweden’s top division, Dalkurd were relegated on the last day of the 2018 season, finishing in 15th place with 24 points (6-6-18).