Big wins for Choman, Serwani in 2019 Kurdistan Women’s Futsal semi-final first-legs

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The 2019 Kurdistan Women’s Futsal League final is taking shape after big wins from Choman Sports Club and Serwani Nwe Sports Club in their respective semi-final first-leg matches on Saturday.

Choman put in a dominant performance, scoring five goals in either half of their game against Zeravani to secure a resounding 10-1 victory.

The score-line did not surprise many fans as Choman (10-1-1) has been a leading force throughout the 2019 Women’s Futsal League season, securing top spot in Group 1 with 31 points. The team scored an astonishing 94 goals in the regular season, the most by any team, and only conceded 29, the third lowest.

“We put in a strong performance in the first half and were able to build on that in the second half,” Choman’s Shokhan Noradin told Kurdistan 24.

“We hope to secure a win in their stadium as well, so we can make the final and win it this year.”

Zeravani, who traveled from Duhok province to play Choman, based in Erbil, was humble in defeat.

“We traveled a long distance, and this may have affected our performance,” Zeravani’s Sipal Shokr told Kurdistan 24. “We are making no excuses; we did our best and will accept defeat just as we handle victories.”

“I want to praise my teammates for their fantastic efforts throughout the season, and would like to congratulate Choman on their victory,” she added.

Zeravani (6-1-1) finished the regular season in second place in Group 2 with 19 points. They scored 65 goals and conceded 29.

Elsewhere, in the other semi-final first-leg, Serwani secured an emphatic 5-2 home win against Afrodait.

Afrodait (7-0-1) finished the season top of Group 2, ahead of Zeravani, while Serwani (9-2-1) finished second in Group 1 behind Choman.

The semi-final second-legs are expected to be played next Saturday.

The 2019 Women’s Futsal League began earlier in the year and was expanded from a regular season tournament to a season plus playoff format after the inclusion of more teams.

The five-a-side matches (four outfield players plus a goalkeeper) are played with two 20-minute halves.

(Additional reporting by Asaad Ismail)