Lionel Messi wins historic sixth Ballon d’Or trophy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi was awarded the 2019 Ballon d’Or award on Monday, becoming the first player in history to win the prestigious prize six times.

In a star-studded ceremony in Paris, hosted by former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba, male and female footballers were awarded for their achievements during the 2018/2019 season.

The highlight of the night was indeed Messi being named footballer of the year, beating Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who finished second and third, respectively.

“To the journalists and colleagues with whom I win and lose, I remember my first Ballon d’Or in Paris, when I arrived with my brothers, now I pick up the sixth, and this was absolutely unthinkable,” Messi said on stage upon receiving the award.

The 32-year-old Barcelona forward acknowledged his age and said retirement “is approaching,” but emphasized that he would “never stop dreaming and enjoying football like when I was a child.”