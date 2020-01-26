World

Former NBA star Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in helicopter crash in California: reports

NBA legend Kobe Bryant was reportedly killed in a helicopter crash in California, Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. (Photo: Twitter/LA County Sherriff's Office)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Former National Basketball Association (NBA) superstar Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on Sunday, along with four other people, according to numerous sources and reports.

Reports coming out of the United States said Bryant, 41, was among a group of five people aboard a helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, southern California at approximately 10 a.m. local time.

The Los Angeles County Sherriff’s office confirmed the crash in a post on Twitter, stating that all five people on the helicopter were pronounced dead.

Sources also said that Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna was one of the five passengers onboard the helicopter. ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Twitter. 

Bryant enjoyed a glittering basketball career as a small forward and shooting guard for the Los Angeles Lakers between 1996 to 2016.

During his 20-year career with the Lakers, Bryant won the NBA Championship five times and was named NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) on two occasions (2009, 2010).

He also won Olympic gold medals with the United States Men’s national team in Beijing (2008) and London (2012), as well as a gold medal in 2007 at the FIBA Americas Championship in Las Vegas.  

The basketball legend leaves behind his wife Vanessa, and their three daughters: Natalia, Bianca, and newborn Capri.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

