Former NBA star Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in helicopter crash in California: reports

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Former National Basketball Association (NBA) superstar Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on Sunday, along with four other people, according to numerous sources and reports.

Reports coming out of the United States said Bryant, 41, was among a group of five people aboard a helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, southern California at approximately 10 a.m. local time.

The Los Angeles County Sherriff’s office confirmed the crash in a post on Twitter, stating that all five people on the helicopter were pronounced dead.