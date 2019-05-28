Kurdish football club Dalkurd fight back to earn 3-2 win in Swedish league

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Sweden’s Kurdish-affiliated football club Dalkurd FF fought back from two goals down to earn a late 3-2 win against opponents Oergryte IS in the Swedish second-tier Superettan league.

The away team looked the more impressive side in the first half and eventually got onto the scoresheet when defender Anton Lans scored in the 38th minute.

Oergryte added a second on the stroke of half time when another defender, David Engstrom, scored on 45 minutes.

Dalkurd knew they had to respond in the second half and they did just that when striker Kerfala Cissoko scored three minutes after the break in the 49th minute.

Seven minutes later it was 2-2 after Dalkurd midfielder Besard Sabovic put the ball in the back of the net on 56 minutes.

Dalkurd continued to push forward, looking for a winner, and they eventually found one late in stoppage time when Sabovic scored his second of the game.

The Kurdish club climbs to eighth place with the win.

Dalkurd’s (4-1-5) next league match is away to third-place Norrby (5-4-1) on June 1 at 5 p.m. Erbil time.

Based in the Swedish city of Borlänge, Dalkurd was founded on Sept. 26, 2004, by nine Kurdish immigrants as a social project. The club has since built academies in both Sweden and the Kurdistan Region.

The team’s colors are symbolic of Kurdistan, with the Kurdish flag included in the crest on their shirts.

Dalkurd had bull-dozed its way up the ranks of Swedish football since its 2005 introduction in Tier Seven, winning five promotions in its first five seasons.

However, after a string of poor results in Sweden’s top division, Dalkurd were relegated on the last day of the 2018 season, finishing in 15th place with 24 points (6-6-18).