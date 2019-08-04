Kurdistan Racing Team secures first-place victory in German racing cup

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Spanish-Kurdish racecar driver Isaac Tutumlu continues to make history for Kurdish motorsport as he secured a milestone victory for the Kurdistan Racing Team at Oschersleben, Germany, on Saturday, collecting his trophy draped in the Kurdish flag.
Tutumlu led the way on the German track behind the wheel of his Car Collection Motorsport-run Audi R8 LMS Evo in the Kurdistan Racing Team colors.
Before his triumph in the 30-minute race, Tutumlu claimed a third-place finish in the Dunlop 60, teaming up with Dirg Parhofer.
“The first race was two months ago, and we finished third and got a trophy. Now, in the second race, we finished first,”Tutumlu told Kurdistan 24.
Related Article: Kurdistan Racing Team wins first trophy in German race cup
“I’m extremely happy and proud because I achieved this maiden victory for Kurdistan Racing Team,” he said in a press release following the race.
“It’s a very young project, which was born a mere two months ago. We scored a podium finish in our first race, and our first triumph already came as well.”
Two months ago, the International Automobile Federation and the Motor Sport Federation approved a request from Tutumlu and his team for the use of the name Kurdistan Racing Team.
Roald Goethe sponsored the Kurdistan Racing Team under the name ROFGO and Audi Sport.
Between 2011 to 2014, Tutumlu’s team was called the Barzani Racing Team until funding from the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) stopped due to the financial crisis in the Kurdistan Region and the war against the so-called Islamic State.
Tutumlu has had a bright start with the Kurdistan Racing Team, and he continues to use the BCF logo on his helmet.
“Last but not least, we also secured another podium finish this weekend. It was a closely-fought race fending off [Simon] Reicher and [Kenneth] Heyer during the entire race,” the Spanish-Kurdish driver explained.
“Our prospects are amazing for the future. I want to dedicate this win to Rofgo, Audi Sport Team Car Collection and, of course, Kurdistan Racing Team. They all are playing a key role on the road to success.”
Tutumlu was born in the city of Barcelona. His father is a Kurd from a village near Ankara, Turkey, while his mother is a Catalan, born in Barcelona. His interest in racecar driving began at a young age with go-karting until he eventually pursued his dreams of becoming a pro.
He has won numerous championships such as the Formula Catalunya, the Kart Club Valles Championship, and the Campionat de Catalunya among others.
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
(Photos: Isaac Tutumlu)
Sitemap | Terms and Conditions | About us | Contact Us | Work For Us