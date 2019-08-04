Kurdistan Racing Team secures first-place victory in German racing cup

Two months ago, the International Automobile Federation and the Motor Sport Federation approved a request from Tutumlu and his team for the use of the name Kurdistan Racing Team.

Roald Goethe sponsored the Kurdistan Racing Team under the name ROFGO and Audi Sport.

Between 2011 to 2014, Tutumlu’s team was called the Barzani Racing Team until funding from the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) stopped due to the financial crisis in the Kurdistan Region and the war against the so-called Islamic State.

Tutumlu has had a bright start with the Kurdistan Racing Team, and he continues to use the BCF logo on his helmet.

“Last but not least, we also secured another podium finish this weekend. It was a closely-fought race fending off [Simon] Reicher and [Kenneth] Heyer during the entire race,” the Spanish-Kurdish driver explained.

“Our prospects are amazing for the future. I want to dedicate this win to Rofgo, Audi Sport Team Car Collection and, of course, Kurdistan Racing Team. They all are playing a key role on the road to success.”

Tutumlu was born in the city of Barcelona. His father is a Kurd from a village near Ankara, Turkey, while his mother is a Catalan, born in Barcelona. His interest in racecar driving began at a young age with go-karting until he eventually pursued his dreams of becoming a pro.

He has won numerous championships such as the Formula Catalunya, the Kart Club Valles Championship, and the Campionat de Catalunya among others.

Editing by Karzan Sulaivany

(Photos: Isaac Tutumlu)