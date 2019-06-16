Kurdistan Racing Team wins first trophy in German race cup

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Spanish-Kurdish racecar driver Isaac Tutumlu finished third on Saturday in the Der DMV GT & Touring Car Cup in Germany at the Nürburgring podium in his first race for the Kurdistan Racing Team.

Similar to the Olympic games, the winner and two runners-up were allowed to stand on the podium after the race and collect their trophies.

The driver was ahead of the pack for a majority of the race but said due to his worn-out tires, he decided to play it safe and hover behind to secure a third-place finish.

My decision gave my team “the opportunity to go on the podium, show our flag, and get a trophy,” Tutumlu told Kurdistan 24.