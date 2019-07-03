Kurdish fitness enthusiasts want to showcase their skills abroad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A group of young Kurdish fitness enthusiasts in the Kurdistan Region say they want to showcase their impressive strength and skills in competitions abroad.

The eight-member group calls themselves the “Bardstrom Group.” They gather daily at a playground in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil to train and practice their fitness routines.

Ibrahim, one of the group members, says he and his friends want to compete in tournaments abroad but do not have the proper financial backing.

“Our goal is to enroll in an international competition, but the problem is we cannot obtain the proper visas which are expensive, and there is no group who financially backs us,” he told Kurdistan 24.

“We are all students, and we don’t have the funds for such a venture.”