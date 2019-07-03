Kurdish fitness enthusiasts want to showcase their skills abroad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A group of young Kurdish fitness enthusiasts in the Kurdistan Region say they want to showcase their impressive strength and skills in competitions abroad.
The eight-member group calls themselves the “Bardstrom Group.” They gather daily at a playground in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil to train and practice their fitness routines.
Ibrahim, one of the group members, says he and his friends want to compete in tournaments abroad but do not have the proper financial backing.
“Our goal is to enroll in an international competition, but the problem is we cannot obtain the proper visas which are expensive, and there is no group who financially backs us,” he told Kurdistan 24.
“We are all students, and we don’t have the funds for such a venture.”
The group has been together for three years, and take part in outdoor full-body strength and core workouts every day.
Some of the members joined to gain muscle mass, while others wanted to lose weight. Within a few years, their dedication paid off as they were able to lose weight, gain muscle mass, and increase their core strength.
“These activities involve core strength. You must tone your body and build muscle strength before you can engage in the different skills and routines,” one of the members told Kurdistan 24.
“I used to weigh a lot; I was overweight. I wanted to take part in physical activity, but could not go to the gym as I was in school,” another member said.
“I began to work out at home and eventually lost weight and now have the body I desire.”
In April, the Bardstrom Group competed in a fitness competition in the Kurdistan Region where they showcased their skills and strength. The group now wants to participate in international events abroad.
(Additional reporting by Derbaz Ahmed)
