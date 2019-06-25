6-1 loss snaps Dalkurd’s five-match unbeaten run in Swedish league

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdish-affiliated football club Dalkurd FF suffered a heavy 6-1 defeat on Tuesday to opponents Västerås SK, putting an end to their five-match unbeaten run in Sweden’s Superettan league.

Västerås were ahead early on in the match when defender Ilit Berisha scored to give his team a 1-0 lead inside the first five minutes.

Dalkurd responded six minutes later through an all-Kurdish connection when midfielder Rawez Lawan passed the ball to striker Ahmed Awad who scored the equalizer.

It was a similar story in the second half as Västerås regained the lead immediately after the restart through winger Filip Tronet on 48 minutes.

The opposition doubled their advantage from the penalty spot when Boris Ljevar converted his spot-kick on 62 minutes.

Västerås then went on a scoring spree when Samuel Holm, Simon Johansson, and Tronet scored in the 73rd, 79th, and 82nd minute respectively to increase their team’s lead to 6-1, putting the game well beyond Dalkurd.

Dalkurd’s (6-2-6) next league match is away to GAIS (3-4-6) on July 14 at 4 p.m. Erbil time.

Based in the Swedish city of Borlänge, Dalkurd was founded on Sept. 26, 2004, by nine Kurdish immigrants as a social project. The club has since built academies in both Sweden and the Kurdistan Region.

The team’s colors are symbolic of Kurdistan, with the Kurdish flag included in the crest on their shirts.

Dalkurd had bull-dozed its way up the ranks of Swedish football since its 2005 introduction in Tier Seven, winning five promotions in its first five seasons.

However, after a string of poor results in Sweden’s top division, Dalkurd were relegated on the last day of the 2018 season, finishing in 15th place with 24 points (6-6-18).