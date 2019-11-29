Iraq beats UAE 2-0 in Gulf Cup match

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi national football team defeated the United Arab Emirates 2-0 on Friday in the second round of the Gulf Cup in Qatar.

The two teams faced off at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, Iraq beat hosts Qatar 2-1 and the UAE beat Yemen 3-0 in the first round of the tournament.

The Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil was host to a regional football tournament for Iraqi club Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya on Nov. 8.

Read More: Kurdistan hosts regional football tournament amid unrest in Iraq

Erbil’s Franso Harriri Stadium, home to Erbil Sport Club, was the venue for the second round of the 2019/20 Arab Club Champions Cup, where Iraq’s Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya played Algerian club MC Alger.