Senior Kurdish leader meets Kurdistan Region PM, ministers

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The head of the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, on Saturday met with several top Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) officials from his party, including Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

The prime minister briefed the KDP leader on progress made in his cabinet’s mission, from reforming the oil and security sectors to efforts to modernize the economy and improving public services, a statement issued by Masoud Barzani’s office read.

The Kurdish premier commended the teamwork of his coalition government that has continued to push forward the cabinet’s agenda, which has the stated aim of strengthening the Kurdistan Region economy and improving public access to services.

The statement noted that the prime minister, the ministers, and Masoud Barzani discussed the latest political developments in Iraq and the region, emphasizing the importance of unity among the Kurdistan Region's parties.

Masoud Barzani expressed his support and hope that the KRG would continue to pass public sector reforms.

Masoud Barzani, 74, is the former President of the Kurdistan Region, in office from 2005 until late 2017. The KDP is the largest party in the Kurdistan Region that currently holds 45 seats in the 111-seat Kurdistan Region Parliament. The party is also the 5th largest one in Iraq with 25 lawmakers in the 329-seat in the national legislature.

The senior Kurdish leader currently holds no governmental positions but continues to play a key political role in the Kurdish autonomous region and Iraq.