KRG delegation will return ‘soon’ to Baghdad negotiations: Iraqi official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation from the autonomous Kurdistan Region will again visit the Iraqi capital for another round of talks on outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad “soon,” Iraq’s Deputy Parliament Speaker said on Sunday.

Bashir Hadad told Kurdistan 24 that he expects the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) negotiation team to return to Baghdad prior to the upcoming session at which lawmakers approve the nation’s funding for 2021.

“Before the final vote on budget bill, the KRG delegation will be in Baghdad,” Hadad said.

The region’s share in the federal budget is one of the main points of contention between the federal and regional governments and has long hindered progress on a lasting deal.

The Kurdistan Region is also working on preparing its own budget.

On Tuesday, in a meeting chaired by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, relevant authorities discussed the current financial situation in relation to the needs of the 2021 Kurdistan Region Budget Law, which aims to take into account a dizzying amount of data that includes projected expenditures and revenues of all ministries and departments.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi last week called for a “deep national dialogue” to solve the outstanding issues facing the country, including problems between Baghdad and Erbil.

Read More: Iraq’s premier calls for ‘national dialogue’ following papal visit

Soon after, Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani welcomed the call and expressed his support for the national dialogue.

“On behalf of the Kurdistan Regional Government, I welcome and support the invitation of Federal Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi for Iraqi parties to hold a national dialogue" to find lasting and sustainable solutions to all the issues facing the country, Barzani tweeted.

Editing by John J. Catherine